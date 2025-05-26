Venus Pipes gains after Q4 PAT rises 32% QoQ to Rs 24 cr in FY25

Venus Pipes & Tubes rallied 3.93% to Rs 1,511.50 after the compay reported a 31.94% increase in net profit to Rs 23.71 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 17.97 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 11.60% to Rs 258.14 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 231.30 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell by 5.31% from Rs 25.04 crore in Q4 FY24, while total revenue from operations grew by 15.18% from Rs 258.14 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 32.41 crore, down 4.14% from Rs 33.81 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA declined 7.55% YoY to Rs 41.6 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 16.1% in Q4 FY25 as against 20.1% posted in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 8.03% to Rs 92.89 crore on 19.48% increase in revenue to Rs 958.53 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Arun Kothari, managing director for Venus Pipes & Tubes, said, "We are pleased to report a strong overall performance for FY25, with revenues reaching Rs. 958.5 crores a growth of 19.5% compared to the same period last year. EBITDA grew by 14.6% to Rs. 167.6 crores, while PAT increased by 8.1%, standing at Rs. 92.9 crores.

This year marked a significant phase of capacity ramp-up and the introduction off new value-added product lines. We also focused on strengthening our leadership team by onboarding experienced talent at senior levels to reinforce our brand and support our expansion efforts.

Also Read

Despite global uncertainties in the latter part of the fiscal year, our exports grew more than threefold. We continue to deepen our presence in key international markets such as Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, and remain optimistic about sustaining this momentum into FY26. Our robust domestic presence continues to provide a natural hedge against global volatility.

We enter FY26 with a strong order book, including a significant new contract from one of Indias leading integrated power plant equipment manufacturers. We have also operationalized our new capacity for value-added welded pipes. With the introduction of fittings products in the second half of the year, we will be among the few players offering a comprehensive range of piping solutions to our customers.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy with agility and resilience. With a strong foundation in place, we are confident in delivering sustained value to all our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the upcoming 11th Annual General Meeting of the company. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration of the final dividend by the shareholders at the 11th Annual General Meeting.

Venus Pipes & Tubes manufactures and exports stainless-steel pipes and tubes, offering seamless and welded products in five categories. Their market extends to over 30 countries, including Brazil, the UK, Israel, and various European Union nations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News