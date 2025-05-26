Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Lumax Industries appoints director

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 May 2025

The Board of Lumax Industries at its meeting held on 26 May 2025 has appointed Kenjiro Nakazono (DIN: 08753913), as an Additional Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 27 May 2025 designated as Executive Director - Whole Time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company for the period of Three (3) years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

