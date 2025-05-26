Board of Lumax Industries appoints director

At meeting held on 26 May 2025

The Board of Lumax Industries at its meeting held on 26 May 2025 has appointed Kenjiro Nakazono (DIN: 08753913), as an Additional Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 27 May 2025 designated as Executive Director - Whole Time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company for the period of Three (3) years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

