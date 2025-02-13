Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves rights issue of Rs 3,000 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 13 February 2025

The Board of Directors of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at its meeting held on 13 February 2025 have approved fund raise of up to Rs 3,000 crore by the way of rights issue to eligible shareholders of the Company. This capital raise will enhance Tier 1 capital by more than 200 bps enabling the company's growth aspirations for next few years.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

