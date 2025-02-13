Zulia Investments receives RBI nod to acquire up to 7% stake in Au Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has received a copy of letter of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 12 February 2025 addressed to Zulia Investments, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings that it has accorded its approval to the Zulia Investments (along with its persons acting in concert and associate enterprises) to acquire aggregate holding' of up to 7% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the AU SFB within one year from the date of RBI approval letter, failing which RBI approval shall stand cancelled.

