Infosys Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1857.9, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.51% in last one year as compared to a 6.07% rally in NIFTY and a 10.24% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1857.9, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 23166.7. The Sensex is at 76563.26, up 0.51%.Infosys Ltd has eased around 4.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41733, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1863.2, down 0.11% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

