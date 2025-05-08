Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves terms of rights issue

At meeting held on 08 May 2025

The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at its meeting held on 08 May 2025 has approved the following terms of rights issue:

a) Instrument: Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2 each;

b) Total number of Equity Shares and Issue size: 15,44,41,240 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 2996.16 crore.

c) Issue Price: Rs. 194 per fully paid-up Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 192 per fully paid-up Equity Share). The entire Issue Price will be payable at the time of making the application in the Issue.

d) Record date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025 for determining the shareholders who will be eligible to receive the Rights Entitlement.

e) Rights Entitlement ratio: 1 (one) rights equity share for every 8 (eight) fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the Record date

f) Rights Issue Schedule:

Issue opening date - 22 May 2025

Closure of REs trading - 03 June 2025

Last date for off market renunciation of rights entitlement - 05 June 2025

Issue closing date - 06 June 2025

g) Outstanding Equity Shares:

(a) Prior to the Issue: 123,55,29,920 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each

(b) Post the Issue (assuming full subscription): 138,99,71,160 fully paid equity shares of face value of face value of Rs. 2 each

