Board of Hindustan Construction approves change in CFO

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 08 May 2025

The Board of Hindustan Construction Company at its meeting held on 08 May 2025 has approved the retirement of Girish Gangal from the Company and from the position of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company by the end of the closing hours of 31 May 2025. The Board has approved the appointment of Rahul Shukla, currently working as Deputy CFO, as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Person of the Company with effect from 01 June 2025.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

