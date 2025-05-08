Websol Energy System bags order for supply of solar modules

Websol Energy System announced the signing of a solar module supply agreement with C.R.I. Pumps, a company engaged in the business of installing, marketing and selling photovoltaic panels as part of solar-powered pumping system.

Under the agreement, Websol will supply Mono-perc DCR Solar Modules with ratings of 500Wp, 520Wp, 525Wp and 535Wp, with a contracted purchase commitment of up to 250 MW, supporting the Company's continued growth in the renewable energy sector.

