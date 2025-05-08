Board of Titan Company approves succession plan for MD

At meeting held on 08 May 2025

The Board of Directors of Titan Company at its meeting held on 08 May 2025 approved the succession plan for the Managing Director of the Company.

C. K. Yenkataraman (Venkat), the current Managing Director, will retire from the services of the Company on 31 December 2025 on attaining the age of superannuation as per the Tata Group's retirement policy. Yenkat had joined Titan in the year 1990 and became the Managing Director on 01 October 2019.

Ajoy Chawla (Ajoy), currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company's Jewellery Division, will succeed Venkat as the Managing Director with effect from 01 January 2026.

