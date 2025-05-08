Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles lower amid heightened geopolitical tensions

INR settles lower amid heightened geopolitical tensions

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee depreciated sharply by 84 paise to close at 85.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by heightened geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Domestic shares closed the session lower as growing concerns over escalating India-Pakistan tensions curbed investors' appetite for risk. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 411.97 points, or 0.51 percent, to 80,334.81 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed down 140.60 points, or 0.58 percent, at 24,273.80. Besides, heightened geopolitical risks, positive US dollar index and a rise in crude oil prices also weighed on the rupee. The dollar index is seen edging closer to 100 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Nifty May futures trade at discount

Bharat Petroleum Corporation awards contracts for development of 100 MW wind power projects

Coal India signs MoU with AM Green Ammonia (India)

Brigade Group acquires 11-acre land in Whitefield, Bengaluru

First Published: May 08 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story