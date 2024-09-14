Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Moneyboxx Finance approves allotment of 20.79 lakh shares and 37.37 lakh warrants

Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 13 September 2024

The Board of Moneyboxx Finance at its meeting held on 13 September 2024 has approved the following:

1. Allotment of 20,79,589 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, at a price of Rs. 302.20/- per equity share (including premium of Rs. 292.20 per equity share), on preferential basis. These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company. 2. Allotment of 37,37,745 warrants at a price of Rs. 302.20/- convertible at the option of the warrant holder into equal number of equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- per equity share within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment.

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

