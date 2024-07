At meeting held on 30 July 2024

The Board of Mufin Green Finance at its meeting held on 30 July 2024 has approved raising up to Rs 30 crore through issue of rated, unlisted, secured, senior, redeemable, taxable, transferable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees on private placement basis.

