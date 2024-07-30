PCBL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Computer Age Management Services Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2024. Computer Age Management Services Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp PCBL Ltd soared 12.63% to Rs 337.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd surged 8.23% to Rs 4634.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47828 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24548 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd spiked 7.47% to Rs 112.89. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd gained 7.05% to Rs 1155.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25355 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd jumped 6.40% to Rs 641. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55920 shares in the past one month.

