At meeting held on 12 March 2025

The Board of NACL Industries at its meeting held on 12 March 2025 has approved the following:

1. Appointment of G V Bhadram as Whole-Time Director

2. Resignation of M Pavan Kumar as Managing Director and CEO

3. Resignation of C V Rajulu as Non-Executive and Non -Independent Director

Powered by Capital Market - Live News