Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: BEL, NTPC Green Energy, Zydus Life, Coromandel Intl, Azad Engg

Stock Alert: BEL, NTPC Green Energy, Zydus Life, Coromandel Intl, Azad Engg

Image
Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, IndusInd Bank, SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on 13 March 2025.

Stock Alert:

Bharat Electronics (BEL) received an order worth Rs 2,463 crore from the Indian Air Force for Ashwini Radars.

NTPC Green Energy's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, successfully commissioned the final phase of capacity at its Shajapur project in Madhya Pradesh.

Zydus Lifesciences venture arm invested in Illexcor Therapeutics to advance a novel oral therapy for sickle cell disease.

Coromandel International signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 53% controlling stake in NACL Industries for Rs 820 crore.

Jubilant Pharmova received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) for its subsidiarys oral formulations facility in Maryland.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 354 pts in pre-open trade, Nifty at 22,541

What is ICC, which had former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrested

'All will lose', warns UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst growing trade war

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 162

Delhi weather update: Cloudy skies, light rain likely in coming days

Yatra Online board approved the resignation of chief financial officer (CFO), Rohan Purshottamdas Mittal.

Azad Engineering has opened its first exclusive lean manufacturing facility for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 906 pts; Nifty sinks below 22,000; VIX surges 5.82%

Singapore Market ends 0.61% higher

China: Market falls 0.4%

Hong Kong Market ends tad lower

Australia Market climbs 0.22%

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story