RBI to conduct OMO purchase for an aggregate amount of ₹50,000 crore

The Reserve Bank will be conducting OMO purchase for an aggregate amount of ₹50,000 crore on March 18, 2025. Accordingly, the Reserve Bank will purchase the Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The Reserve Bank reserves the right to: decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept bids for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off and accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons, RBI stated. The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and successful participants should ensure availability of securities in their SGL account by 12 noon on March 19, 2025.

