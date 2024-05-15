Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Oberoi Realty approves fund raising up to Rs 4,000 cr

Board of Oberoi Realty approves fund raising up to Rs 4,000 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
At meeting held on 14 May 2024

The Board of Oberoi Realty at its meeting held on 14 May 2024 has passed enabling resolution for issue of non-convertible debentures up to an aggregate amount of Rs. 2000 crore by way of private placement, in one or more offering(s) and/ or tranches(s).

The Board also passed enabling resolution for issue of equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each and/ or any other securities convertible into equity including Global Depository Receipts, American Depository Receipts, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, fully convertible debentures/ partly convertible debentures, preference shares convertible into equity shares, and/ or any other financial instruments convertible into equity shares (including warrants, or otherwise, in registered or bearer form) and/ or any security convertible into equity shares with or without special rights as to voting, dividend or otherwise and/or securities linked to equity shares and/or securities with or without detachable warrants with right exercisable by the warrant holders to convert or subscribe to equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 2000 crore including premium, by way of one or more qualified institutions placement to qualified institutional buyers, public and/or private offerings or any combination thereof.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

