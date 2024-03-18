Shriram Properties sells 70% inventory in Codename Ultimate, Bengaluru

Shriram Properties has received an excellent response for its recently launched project Codename Ultimate near Electronic City, Bengaluru.

In its opening weekend, the Company sold nearly 70% of its project inventory in Codename Ultimate, supported by excellent customer response to the compelling value proposition. This 400+ unit Balinese-themed project with an aggregate saleable area of ~5.0 lakh sqft is characterized by its tranquil and harmonious ambience that prioritizes open spaces.

Shriram Properties has a strong familiarity with this micro market, as the Company has already completed and delivered over 2,700 units across 3 projects (Shriram Summit, Shriram Signiaa and Shriram Smirithi) in this neighbourhood during the last 3-5 years. The Company is in the process of handing over another ~ 650 units in Shriram Liberty Square, completed recently and is targeting to hand-over another ~500 units in Phase-1 of Shriram 107 South East in the coming quarters. Apart from delivering quality homes with modern amenities, Shriram projects have also yielded significant value appreciation for its customers over the years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News