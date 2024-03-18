Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives project of Rs 50 cr in Assam

Brahmaputra Infrastructure has received a LOA from the office of General Manager ( Tech.) - Ne NHAI, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways , Government of India for the execution of the Contract for Four Lane divided carriageway Road with paved shoulders configuration from km. 5+500 to km. 35.862 of NH-36 and km. 00+000 to 22+000 of NH-54 including 2.107 km Doboka Bypass in the state of Assam on PBMC Mode- Letter of Acceptance (LOA)- of an total amount Rs. 50.80 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel