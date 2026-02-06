Board of Power Finance Corporation accords in-principle approval for merger with REC

At meeting held on 06 February 2026

The board of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has approved the following:

Pursuant to 'In Principle' approval of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), PFC acquired 52.63% of Govt's holding in REC (REC). Accordingly, PFC and REC are operating as holding and subsidiary companies.

The Board of Directors of PFC took note of the budget announcement and accorded its in-principle approval for restructuring in the form of a merger of PFC and REC, while ensuring that, post-merger, PFC continues to remain as a "Government Company" under the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws.