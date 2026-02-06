Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Power Finance Corporation accords in-principle approval for merger with REC

Board of Power Finance Corporation accords in-principle approval for merger with REC

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 7:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

At meeting held on 06 February 2026

The board of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has approved the following:

Pursuant to 'In Principle' approval of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), PFC acquired 52.63% of Govt's holding in REC (REC). Accordingly, PFC and REC are operating as holding and subsidiary companies.

The Board of Directors of PFC took note of the budget announcement and accorded its in-principle approval for restructuring in the form of a merger of PFC and REC, while ensuring that, post-merger, PFC continues to remain as a "Government Company" under the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of REC accords in-principle approval for merger with PFC

Hindustan Zinc develops zinc-ion battery pouch cell prototypes for renewable energy storage

Afcons Infrastructure appoints Sandeep Badhe as Business Unit Head - Oil and Gas

Bajel Projects secures Mandsaur 765kV extension project

Talbros Auto and its JVs win orders worth Rs 1,000 cr

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story