Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) signs MoU with CONCOR

GAIL (India) signs MoU with CONCOR

Image
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To explore adoption of LNG as an alternative fuel for logistics sector

GAIL (India) and Container Corporation Of India (CONCOR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the adoption of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel for the logistics sector. The MoU was signed on 23 April 2025, in New Delhi.

The MoU aims to assess the feasibility of using LNG as fuel for CONCOR's logistics fleet. This collaboration seeks to harness LNG's advantages as a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to diesel, which could result in reduced emissions and lower operational costs. The agreement underscores India's growing commitment to sustainable practices and energy efficiency in the logistics sector through the adoption of alternative fuels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences to hike its stake in Amplitude Surgical SA

Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 20 lakh equity shares to Promoter on preferential basis

TCI Industries allots 2,500 redeemable preference shares to ABC India

RBL Bank PAT drops 81% YoY to Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY25; provisions zoom by 90% YoY

Praxis Home Retail allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story