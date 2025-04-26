GAIL (India) signs MoU with CONCOR

To explore adoption of LNG as an alternative fuel for logistics sector

GAIL (India) and Container Corporation Of India (CONCOR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the adoption of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel for the logistics sector. The MoU was signed on 23 April 2025, in New Delhi.

The MoU aims to assess the feasibility of using LNG as fuel for CONCOR's logistics fleet. This collaboration seeks to harness LNG's advantages as a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to diesel, which could result in reduced emissions and lower operational costs. The agreement underscores India's growing commitment to sustainable practices and energy efficiency in the logistics sector through the adoption of alternative fuels.

