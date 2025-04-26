Zydus Lifesciences to hike its stake in Amplitude Surgical SA

Zydus Lifesciences has signed the share purchase agreement to acquire 75.4% of the share capital of Amplitude Surgical SA at a price of 6.25 per Amplitude share from PAI Partners, Olivier Jallabert and other managers of Amplitude, which together with the two share purchase agreements already signed on 11 March 2025 with two minority shareholders represent 85.6% of the share capital of Amplitude.

The transaction is expected to close by Q3 2025.

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for surgical technologies for lower limb orthopaedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high end products for orthopaedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee.

