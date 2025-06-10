Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of PTC India Financial Services approves change in directorate

Board of PTC India Financial Services approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 10 June 2025

The Board of PTC India Financial Services at its meeting held on 10 June 2025 has considered of the following:

1. Noted communication received from PTC India, the holding company regarding withdrawal of its Nominee Director i.e. Pankaj Goel (DIN: 03006647) from the Board of the Company w.e.f. 10 June 2025.

2. Approved the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar (DIN: 08828758) as an Additional Director designated as Director (Operations) in the category of Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for a period of 5 years or upto the date of his superannuation, whichever is earlier, w.e.f. the date of his assumption of charge. He has assumed his charge from 10 June 2025 (FN).

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

