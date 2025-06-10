Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites secures road project in Republic of Guyana

Rites secures road project in Republic of Guyana

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rites has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for Construction Supervision for the extension of East Bank- East Coast Road Project Phase 2 (Eccles to Providence) including additional work for existing assignment from Ministry of Public Works, the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The value of the project is USD 2,908,824.5 (excluding taxes).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICRA upgrades ratings of Central Bank of India to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Alkem Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.36%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.03%, gains for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains for third straight session

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story