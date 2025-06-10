Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.36%

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3468.3, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3468.3, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25133.1. The Sensex is at 82476.63, up 0.04%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has dropped around 4.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37669.2, up 1.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3481, up 1.3% on the day.