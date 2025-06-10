Tata Consumer Products allots 4,368 equity shares

Under TCPL - Share Based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021

Tata Consumer Products has allotted 4,368 equity shares under the TCPL-Share Based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021. Consequently, on 09 June 2025, the Paid-up equity shares capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 98,95,06,778 divided into 98,95,06,778 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 98,95,11,146 divided into 98,95,11,146 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

