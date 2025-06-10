Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consumer Products allots 4,368 equity shares

Tata Consumer Products allots 4,368 equity shares

Jun 10 2025
Under TCPL - Share Based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021

Tata Consumer Products has allotted 4,368 equity shares under the TCPL-Share Based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021. Consequently, on 09 June 2025, the Paid-up equity shares capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 98,95,06,778 divided into 98,95,06,778 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 98,95,11,146 divided into 98,95,11,146 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Jun 10 2025

