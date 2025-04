At meeting held on 29 April 2025

The Board of Rama Steel Tubes at its meeting held on 29 April 2025 has approved the allotment of 40,32,126 equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 1 each at a price of Rs 14, which includes a premium of Rs 13 per equity shares to Vinit Bharat Shah (non-promoter) on a preferential basis for consideration other than cash.

