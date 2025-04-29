Trent Q4 PAT tumbles 56% YoY to Rs 312 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 5/sh

Trent has reported 56.24% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.60 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 712.09 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 27.87% YoY to Rs 4,216.94 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter of FY25 was at Rs 415.75 crore, down 54.76% from Rs 919.03 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Star business registered operating revenue growth of 17% in Q4 FY25. The Star business now consists of 78 stores, including the addition of 12 stores in the current year, and witnessed an all-around improved operating performance, driven by its own brands, staples, fresh & general merchandise offerings.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit declined by 46.51% to Rs 349.92 crore, despite a 28.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,106.10 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

The company operates a significant portfolio of over 1,000 large-box fashion stores. It also continues to selectively refresh its store footprint across concepts, with a presence in 242 cities. In FY25, it opened 40 Westside stores and 244 Zudio stores and consolidated 24 Westside and 24 Zudio stores. As of 31st March, its store portfolio included 248 Westside stores, 765 Zudio stores (including 2 in the UAE), and 30 stores across other lifestyle concepts.

In Q4 FY25, the fashion portfolio saw mid-single-digit like-for-like growth, with double-digit growth for the full year. The company continued expanding its presence in metro and Tier 1 cities, focusing on increasing store density and revenue share in key markets. It emphasized that evaluating growth by micro-market performance offers a more accurate view than traditional store comparisons, with strong results reported in FY25.

As of the year-end, the company operates with a footprint of over 13 million sq. ft. across its fashion brands. Emerging categories, including beauty & personal care, innerwear, and footwear, continued to gain traction with customers. These categories now contribute over 20% of the company's revenues.

The company stated that Westside.com, along with its presence on the Tata Neu platform, continues to gain traction and grow profitably. In FY25, online revenues grew by 43%, contributing over 6% to Westsides total revenues. Westside online offers a unique convenience proposition, fully aligned with the brand's approach in stores, including product offerings, pricing, end-of-season sales, and returns policies. Among standalone brands, Westside now registers some of the highest online volumes compared to its peers in the Indian market.

Noel N. Tata, chairman of Trent, said, "In FY25, we built on the agenda of strongly growing our reach and becoming more accessible to our customers. Given the seasonality of the business, nature of the real estate market, and our approach to inventory management, the full-year performance is more representative with respect to revenues, operating profitability and network expansion vis-vis any individual quarter.

Our fashion portfolio continues to be differentiated by disciplines & choices. In FY25, Zudio revenues exceeded a billion dollars. Both Westside and Zudio now have the scale & reach and enjoy significant consumer awareness & love. The Indian consumer has evolved rapidly in recent years and is seeking an aspirational product proposition, attractive pricing, and, importantly, ready accessibility. We believe building density of our presence in key markets allows us proximity and the ability to service our customers readily. The market opportunity associated with building brands and a pure-play direct-to-customer business like ours remains immense.

In our Star business, we are applying Trents playbook, and the contribution of our own brands is now trending over 70% of revenues. The opportunity in the food space for the Star proposition is exciting while being competitive. We remain convinced that this business is well poised to deliver much consumer value and growth in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders. The dividend, if approved, shall be paid on or after the fourth day from the conclusion of the 73rd Annual General Meeting.

Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores; Zudio, a one-stop destination for great fashion at great value; and Trent Hypermarket, which operates in the competitive food, grocery, and daily needs segment under the Star banner. Trent's new fashion concepts include Samoh, a differentiated & elevated occasion wear offering, and Misbu, which offers a curated & compelling range of beauty, personal care, and fashion accessories.

The counter rallied 3.28% to end at Rs 5,380.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News