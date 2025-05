At meeting held on 08 May 2025

The board of REC at its meeting held on 08 May 2025 has approved the formation of a joint venture between REC Power Development & Consultancy (RECPDCL) (wholly owned subsidiary of REC) and Bharat Heavy Electricals in the shareholding of 50:50 for joint development of renewable energy / other power and infrastructure projects etc.

