At meeting held on 08 May 2025

The Board of IIFL Finance at its meeting held on 08 May 2025 has approved enabling annual resolution for raising funds by issuance of Non-Convertible Securities on a private placement basis for financial year 2025-26, upto a limit of Rs. 10,000 crore, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News