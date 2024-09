At meeting held on 20 September 2024

The Board of Rhetan TMT at its meeting held on 20 September 2024 has decided to explore opportunities to strengthen its position in the steel industry through strategic acquisitions. To kick-start this process, it will be entering into initial non-commitment agreements with targeted companies, allowing the Company to conduct due diligence.

