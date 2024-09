At meeting held on 05 September 2024

The Board of RIR Power Electronics at its meeting held on 05 September 2024 has approved allotment of 4 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants. Post allotment of these shares, the paid up equity share capital stands increased to Rs. 7,35,72,400 comprising of 73,57,240 equity shares of Rs.10/ - each.

