Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets ended lower as a 30-year bond auction saw the weakest demand since 2023, ramping up pressure on the government to adjust issuance.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.51 percent to 37,554.49 ahead of fifth round of trade talks with the U.S. over high tariffs. The broader Topix index settled 1.03 percent lower at 2,756.47.

Automakers Honda and Toyota fell around 2.7 percent each. Suzuki Motor tumbled 3 percent, with reports suggesting that it had suspended production of its Swift car due to China's rare earth restrictions.

