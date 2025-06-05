Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets end lower

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets ended lower as a 30-year bond auction saw the weakest demand since 2023, ramping up pressure on the government to adjust issuance.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.51 percent to 37,554.49 ahead of fifth round of trade talks with the U.S. over high tariffs. The broader Topix index settled 1.03 percent lower at 2,756.47.

Automakers Honda and Toyota fell around 2.7 percent each. Suzuki Motor tumbled 3 percent, with reports suggesting that it had suspended production of its Swift car due to China's rare earth restrictions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian shares mixed, China benchmark end up 0.23%

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU bank shares drop

Nifty above 24,800 level; IT shares in demand

Multi Commodity Exchange of India jumps 10% in seven days

Intellect Design bags major deal for its digital engagement platform from large South African Bank

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story