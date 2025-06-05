Nifty above 24,800 level; IT shares in demand

IT stocks extend gains for second consecutive session
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 649.59 points or 0.80% to 81,639.62. The Nifty 50 index jumped 198.20 points or 0.81% to 24,816.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.65% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.79%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,456 shares rose and 1,333 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.42% to 15.36. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 24,927, at a premium of 110.6 points as compared with the spot at 24,611.95.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 54.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 55.8 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 1.12% to 37,350.45. The index added 1.45% in the past two trading sessions.
Coforge (up 3.65%), Persistent Systems (up 2.38%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.15%), Mphasis (up 1.51%), HCL Technologies (up 1.29%), Wipro (up 0.66%), Infosys (up 0.55%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.48%), LTIMindtree (up 0.46%) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.45%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Angel One added 3.36% after the firm announced that its client base jumped 34.1% to 31.95 million in May 2025, compared with 23.83 million in May 2024.
Power Grid Corporation of India added 2.18% after the company said that it has acquired MEL Power Transmission (MPTL), a special-purpose vehicle, for an aggregate value of Rs 8.53 crore.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers added 3.87% after the company announced the signing of memorandum of intent (MoI) and memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with various entities in Norway.
