Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Shriram Finance approves resource mobilisation plan for FY25

Board of Shriram Finance approves resource mobilisation plan for FY25

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 26 April 2024

The Board of Shriram Finance at its meeting held on 26 April 2024 has approved the resource mobilisation plan for the Financial Year 2024-25 for issuance of debt securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ subordinated debentures on private placement basis and/or public issue in tranches, bonds/notes in offshore markets, External Commercial Borrowings and other methods of borrowing for the purpose of business of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shriram Properties sells 70% inventory in Codename Ultimate, Bengaluru

Capex Increased By 11.1% For FY25, Focus On Infra Development: Interim Budget FY25

Shriram Finance, UPL in focus after Nifty 50 rejig

Board of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation approves capital outlay of Rs 3,041 cr for FY25

Bajaj Finserv Q4 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 2119 cr

KSB consolidated net profit rises 9.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Atul consolidated net profit declines 37.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Australia Stocks end lower after inflation data

L&amp;T Technology Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story