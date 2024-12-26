Board of SKF India approves scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 26 December 2024

The Board of SKF India at its meeting held today i.e., 26 December 2024, has approved a Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) between the Company (SKF India or Demerged Company) and SKF India (Industrial) (SKF Industrial or Resulting Company) (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, which provides for the demerger of the Company's Industrial Business (as defined in the Scheme) into SKF Industrial (Proposed Transaction).

