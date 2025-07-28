Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of SMC Global Securities approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

Board of SMC Global Securities approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
At meeting held on 26 July 2025

The Board of SMC Global Securities at its meeting held on 26 July 2025 has approved the proposal of raising of funds through public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 1000 each (NCDs) for an amount up to Rs. 75 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs. 75 crore (Green Shoe Option), aggregating up to 15,00,000 NCDs for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 150 crore.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

