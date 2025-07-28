Amber Enterprises gains as arm IL JIN acquires controlling stake in Israel's Unitronics

Amber Enterprises India rose 1.82% to Rs 7,398 after its material subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics India, entered into definitive agreements to acquire a controlling stake in Israel-based Unitronics.

Unitronics is a publicly listed company with shares trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Amber will acquire up to a 40.24% controlling stake in the issued and outstanding share capital of Unitronics. Following the acquisition, it will jointly hold a 45.13% stake in the company along with Haim Shami.

The stake will be acquired for 15.6 crore Israeli New Shekel, equivalent to approximately Rs 404 crore (1 Israeli New Shekel = Rs 25.89).

The transaction is expected to be completed within 60 business days from the signing of the agreements. Amber stated that the proposed acquisition is aligned with the strategy of its electronics division to expand into industrial applications, leveraging its backward integration capabilities to localise manufacturing. The move is likely to enhance Amber's competitiveness in the Indian market and will cater to the growing demand for industry 4.0 solutions and provide access to markets like the US and Europe. Jasbir Singh, executive chairman and CEO of Amber Group, said: This transaction will significantly strengthen Amber's Electronic Division by providing a strong foothold in the rapidly growing sector of Industry 4.0 solutions and real-time data-driven technologies. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for IL JIN, Amber's Electronic Division, as it broadens its portfolio from Consumer Durables, Hearable and Wearable, Telecom, Automotive, Energy Meters, and Defence into the industrial electronics segment with global access. The partnership aims to leverage the capabilities of both organisations to achieve sustainable growth in the field of industrial automation.

Haim Shani, joint chairman of Unitronics, who will continue to serve on the board and closely work with the Amber leadership, said: This strategic partnership with Amber Group represents a pivotal moment in our journey. Driven by a shared vision, this collaboration aims to unlock powerful synergies and scale the business to new heights. By joining forces, we intend to accelerate growth, enhance capabilities, and create lasting values for all stakeholders, including our team, partners, and customers. I express full commitment to the company's future and excited to work alongside our new partners as we enter this transformative phase together.