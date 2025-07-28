Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
GMR Airports announced that CRISIL has assigned its ratings for the Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the Company for an amount of Rs. 6,000 crore at Crisil A+/Stable' and for the short term bank facilities availed/to be availed by the Company for an amount of Rs. 1,000 crore at 'CRISIL A1' on 25 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

