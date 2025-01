Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 136.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 40.71 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria rose 136.04% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 40.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40.7135.276.736.953.562.641.020.292.621.11

