Supreme Power Equipment consolidated net profit rises 8.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Supreme Power Equipment rose 8.56% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.1123.7010.4821.394.634.204.534.083.172.92

