Board of Sun TV Network approves acquisition of Northern Superchargers

At meeting held on 18 July 2025

The Board of Sun TV Network at its meeting held on 18 July 2025 have approved the acquisition of 100% equity of Northern Superchargers, a Company registered in London, United Kingdom amounting to GBP 100.5 million.

On Completion of the acquisition of Northern Superchargers, it will become the wholly owned subsidiary of Sun TV Network.

