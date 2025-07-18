Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.79% to Rs 1.91 crore

Indo Cotspin reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.79% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.913.075.764.890.110.2700.1300.10

