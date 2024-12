At meeting held on 18 December 2024

The Board of Swelect Energy Systems at its meeting held on 18 December 2024 has approved conversion of loan into 40,00,000 Preference shares of Rs.100/- each by Swelect HHV Solar Photovolataics, step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company for a total consideration value of Rs.40 crore in respect of the outstanding Loan amount due from Swelect HHV Solar Photovolataics.

