Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Tinna Trade allots 19.01 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Board of Tinna Trade allots 19.01 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 13 June 2024

The Board of Tinna Trade at its meeting held on 13 June 2024 has considered and approved the allotment of 19,01,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each, pursuant to conversion of 19,01,000 warrants.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid -up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 42,20,54,340 consisting of 4,22,05,434 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Tinna Trade approves allotment of 3.07 cr shares and up to 28.61 lakh convertible warrants

Board of Confidence Petroleum India allots 4.38 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Share India Securities allots 1.96 lakh equity shares on conversion of detachable warrants

Board of Rama Steel Tubes allots 1 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Board of Alphalogic Techsys allots shares on conversion of warrants

Nifty rises for 4th day, hits record high; defense stocks surge

INR Settles Marginally Lower; Positive Equities Cap Downside

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Chinese stocks hit by tariff jitters

EIH Associated Hotels hits life high as board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story