At meeting held on 28 April 2025

The Board of UCO Bank at its meeting held on 28 April 2025 has approved equity capital raising plan by way of issue of 270 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 2700 crore (at face value) through various modes viz. QI, FPO etc. in one or more tranches during FY 2025-26.

