Ola Electric announces 72-hour Rush sale with special offers for Akshaya Tritiya

Ola Electric Mobility announced 72-Hour Rush including special offers and benefits on the entire S1 portfolio ahead of the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. As part of the 72-Hour Rush, customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on Gen 2 and Gen 3 models, along with free extended warranty. The Gen-2 models now start at Rs 67,499, while the Gen 3 models start at Rs 73,999. Customers in select states can enjoy #HyperDelivery (same-day delivery) on their new Ola scooters, making their Akshaya Tritiya celebrations even more special. The offers will be valid starting today, till 30 April.

Along with the expanded Gen 3 portfolio of scooters, the company continues to retail its Gen 2 scooters with S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now starting at Rs 67,499, Rs 83,999, and Rs 90,999, and S1 Pro starting at Rs 1,11,999.

The company's Gen 3 portfolio consists of the flagship S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh and 4kWh now starting at ₹1,88,200, and ₹1,48,999, respectively. The S1 Pro, available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, is now starting at ₹1,29,999 and ₹1,12,999, respectively. The S1 X range is starting at Rs 73,999 for 2kWh, Rs 92,999 for 3kWh, and Rs 1,04,999 for 4kWh, with S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at Rs 1,09,999.

Ola Electric also rolled out same-day delivery and registration of vehicles under #HyperDelivery. Pilot of #HyperDelivery has started in Bengaluru, and is being scaled up across India during this quarter in a phased manner. Customers can now complete their purchase online or at an Ola Electric Store and ride home on their fully registered vehicles in just hours.

The company recently rolled out the first Roadster X motorcycle from its Futurefactory. The Roadster X series offers a breakthrough in motorcycle technology and comes with first-in-segment patented brake-by-wire technology with single ABS, and smart MoveOS 5 features such as advanced regeneration, cruise control, and reverse mode. The battery system of the Roadster X series gets an IP67 waterproof and dust-proof certification, advanced wire bonding technology, and a serviceable Battery Management System (BMS) enabling easy maintenance.

