At meeting held on 28 April 2025

The board of Greenply Industries at its meeting held on 28 April 2025 has approved further subscription of 2,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Greenply Samet (GSPL), a Joint Venture Company of Green ply Industries and Samet B.V., in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News