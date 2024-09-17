Board of Vakrangee to consider fund raising via equity issuance

On 24 September 2024

The Board of Vakrangee will meet on 24 September 2024 to consider fund raising by way of rights issue, warrants, preferential issue including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.

