Board of Vakrangee to consider fund raising via equity issuance

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
On 24 September 2024

The Board of Vakrangee will meet on 24 September 2024 to consider fund raising by way of rights issue, warrants, preferential issue including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

