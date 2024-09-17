Tata Elxsi inaugurates state-of-the-art 'xG-Force' lab in Bengaluru

To accelerate innovative 5G use case testing Tata Elxsi announced the inauguration of the 'xG-Force' lab in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility aims to accelerate 5G innovation by providing ready-to-use infrastructure, cuttiedge tools, and an integrated partner ecosystem for diverse applications across transportation, healthcare, Industry 4.0, media and communication sectors. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The xG-Force lab was inaugurated by Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO of Tata Elxsi and Kevin Plunkett, Vice President of Cloud Services, Boost Mobile (formerly DISH Wireless), an EchoStar company. Boost Mobile will be the first company to benefit from the xG-Force lab's offerings, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies.

As the systems integrator for this initiative, Tata Elxsi will develop and integrate 5G applications with its innovative platformsNeuron for autonomous networks, TETHER for connected vehicles, TEngage for digital health, and TEDAx for big data engineeringto bring solutions in AI, next-gen communications and advanced technologies.

The xG-Force lab is set to benefit customers globally by significantly reducing OPEX with AIled smart operations and enabling new revenue streams, driving data-driven innovations, and supporting the subscription economy.

This lab has been established as an ecosystem in partnership with industry leaders, hyperscalers and chip manufacturers including, RedHat - Private Cloud, AccuKnox - Cloud & Application Security, i2i systems - 5G Core, Rebaca - Test Tool. Tata Elxsi plans to expand this collaboration with more global partners to further amplify the lab's capabilities.

